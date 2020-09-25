Confirmed Officials: West Brom vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday 26 September and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at the Hawthorns.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 3 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Moss take charge of the meeting on Saturday evening in the Midlands.

Jonathan Moss will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Assistants: Marc Perry, Dan Robathan

Fourth official: Lee Mason

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

