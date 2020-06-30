Confirmed Officials: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea will travel across London to face West Ham United on Wednesday 1st July will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at the London Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 32, which will see Atkinson take charge of the meeting in east London.

Martin Atkinson will be the referee for Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Lee Betts, Harry Lennard

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Jonathan Moss

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart

Replacement official: Robert Hyde

----------

Statistics

West Ham are vying to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 2002-03 season.

West Ham have only won one of their past 11 league matches, drawing two and losing eight.

West Ham could also lose four home Premier League London derbies in a row for the first time.

The Hammers could suffer four consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring for the first time since October 2006.

----------

WATCH: Ross Barkley reflects on Chelsea’s FA Cup progression after narrow 1-0 win on Sunday against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

----------

Chelsea have won five consecutive games in all competitions.

Only Manchester City have scored more away league goals than Chelsea's 31 this season.

The Blues have scored twice or more in each of their last five Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in their 15 Premier League away matches this season.

Chelsea have only lost once in eight Premier League matches, winning four and drawing three.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube