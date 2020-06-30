Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea will travel across London to face West Ham United on Wednesday 1st July will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at the London Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 32, which will see Atkinson take charge of the meeting in east London.

Martin Atkinson will be the referee for Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Lee Betts, Harry Lennard

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Jonathan Moss

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart

Replacement official: Robert Hyde

----------

Statistics

  • West Ham are vying to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 2002-03 season.
  • West Ham have only won one of their past 11 league matches, drawing two and losing eight.
  • West Ham could also lose four home Premier League London derbies in a row for the first time.
  • The Hammers could suffer four consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring for the first time since October 2006.

----------

WATCH: Ross Barkley reflects on Chelsea’s FA Cup progression after narrow 1-0 win on Sunday against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. 

----------

  • Chelsea have won five consecutive games in all competitions.
  • Only Manchester City have scored more away league goals than Chelsea's 31 this season.
  • The Blues have scored twice or more in each of their last five Premier League fixtures.
  • Chelsea have only kept one clean sheet in their 15 Premier League away matches this season.
  • Chelsea have only lost once in eight Premier League matches, winning four and drawing three.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea 'poised' to make summer bids for Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell

Chelsea are ready to add to their summer collection of new additions as the Blues are set to make moves for Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell once the season finishes.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard breaks silence on Chelsea's reported interest in Angel Gomes and Declan Rice

Frank Lampard has commented on speculation linking duo Angel Gomes and Declan Rice to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea making plans for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner's arrivals

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the club are making plans to accomodate their two new signings - Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, once they arrive.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard to make late calls on Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of the trip across the capital to face West Ham on Wednesday at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mateo Kovacic to return, Pulisic to continue

Frank Lampard will be keen to continue Chelsea's momentum in the Premier League on Wednesday against West Ham, and may revert back to the successful system that beat Manchester City last Thursday.

Ben Davies

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Preview: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday evening to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Erik ten Hag: Ajax are ready to lose Chelsea target Nicolas Tagliafico this summer

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has admitted left-back Nicolas Tagliafico could leave this summer due to his age amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech sends emotional Ajax farewell message ahead of Chelsea switch

Hakim Ziyech has sent an emotional message to Ajax and their supporters with the Moroccan's exit imminent.

Matt Debono

Spotted: Chelsea's new 2020/21 home shirt seen at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will enter their new partnership with telecommunications company Three on Wednesday as they will become the club's new shirt sponsor.

Matt Debono