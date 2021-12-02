Confirmed Officials: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday 4 December and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at the London StadiuM.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 15 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in east London.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistants: Simon Long, Richard West

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett

