Confirmed Officials: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday 4 December and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at the London StadiuM.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 15 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in east London.
Andre Marriner will be the referee for the Premier League clash.
Referee: Andre Marriner
Assistants: Simon Long, Richard West
Fourth official: Andy Madley
VAR: Darren England
Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett
