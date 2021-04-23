Confirmed Officials: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday 24 April and it will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at the London Stadium.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 33 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Kavanagh take charge of the meeting in east London.
Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Assistants: Adam Nunn, Sian Massey-Ellis
Fourth official: Mike Dean
VAR: Peter Bankes
Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube