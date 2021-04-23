Confirmed Officials: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday 24 April and it will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at the London Stadium.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistants: Adam Nunn, Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth official: Mike Dean

VAR: Peter Bankes

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

