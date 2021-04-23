NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Confirmed Officials: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday 24 April and it will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at the London Stadium.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 33 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Kavanagh take charge of the meeting in east London.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistants: Adam Nunn, Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth official: Mike Dean

VAR: Peter Bankes

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

