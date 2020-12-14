NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Confirmed Officials: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday 15th December and it will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Molineux.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 13 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Attwell take charge of the meeting in the Midlands.

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Amazon Prime. 

----------

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Marc Perry, James Mainwaring

Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Michael Oliver

Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt

----------

