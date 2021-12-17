Confirmed Officials: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 19 December and it will be refereed by David Coote at Molineux.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 18 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in the Midlands.

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Kevin Friend

Assistant VAR: Simon Beck

