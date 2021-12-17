Publish date:
Confirmed Officials: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 19 December and it will be refereed by David Coote at Molineux.
The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 18 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in the Midlands.
Referee: David Coote
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Nick Hopton
Fourth official: Andy Madley
VAR: Kevin Friend
Assistant VAR: Simon Beck
