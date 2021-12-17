Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Confirmed Officials: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 19 December and it will be refereed by David Coote at Molineux.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 18 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Coote take charge of the meeting in the Midlands.

David Coote will be the referee for the Premier League clash.

Referee: David Coote

Read More

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Kevin Friend

Assistant VAR: Simon Beck

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008485264h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

46 seconds ago
imago1008705443h
News

'We've Got to Stay Positive' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Everton Result Ahead of Wolves Clash

30 minutes ago
imago1008705332h
News

'The Lottery Starts Tomorrow Afternoon' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Covid-19 Situation

1 hour ago
imago1006699367h
Match Coverage

Preview: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008392670h
News

'Feeling Good' - Romelu Lukaku Breaks Silence After Positive Covid-19 Test

2 hours ago
pjimage
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Could Be Forced Into 'Crazy' Selection Decision vs Wolves Due to Injury Crisis

2 hours ago
imago1008605016h
News

Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea Training Return After Everton Absence Due to Illness

3 hours ago
imago1007587426h (1)
News

Mateo Kovacic Offers Chelsea Boost After Training Return Following Covid-19 Self-Isolation

3 hours ago