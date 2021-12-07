Confirmed Officials: Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday 8 December and it will be refereed by Serdar Gözübüyük at the Gazprom Arena.

UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 6 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Gözübüyük take charge of the meeting in St Petersburg.

Serdar Gözübüyük will be the referee for the European clash.

Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

Assistant referees: Joost van Zuilen (NED), Johan Balder (NED)

VAR: Jochem Kamphuis (NED)

AVAR: Clay Ruperti (NED)

Fourth official: Jeroen Manschot (NED)

