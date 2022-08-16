Skip to main content

Confirmed Referee Team To Take Charge Of Leeds United V Chelsea

A controversial performance from Anthony Taylor last weekend will be put to the backs of Chelsea supporters' minds with Stuart Atwell set to lead his team from the middle. 

The Blues will be regulated by their third different referee of the season and it's by a man who doesn't shy away from punishing the players around him. 

Jorginho and Stuart Atwell

Atwell booking Jorginho for a challenge on James Maddison last season. 

Atwell has dished out 24 yellow and red cards in his past five Premier League matches including five in his last Chelsea fixture; from when they faced Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in May, with four of the bookings going to the hosts. 

However, with an added sense of leniency bestowed upon the men in black for the 2022/23 season, with the hopes of increasing the number of minutes the ball is actually in play, perhaps this won't be much of a concern at Elland Road on Sunday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Atwell will be joined by Paul Tierney on VAR duty, who was ranked higher than the former by 90min in terms of overall refereeing ability giving him a 7/10, with a particular skill set of handling big-game matches with a strong level of consistency.  

Michael Oliver

Tierney was the VAR official who advised Michael Oliver to review a potential red card and penalty against Craig Dawson in Chelsea v West Ham back in April.

But, no matter who the officials are, fans will be expecting a win to bounce back from the disappointing result against Tottenham last week, even without Thomas Tuchel on the touchline. 

Read More Chelsea News

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Allowed To Leave On Loan This Summer

By Connor Dossi-White1 minute ago
Anthony Gordon
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Wilfried Zaha vs Anthony Gordon: Who Would Be a Better Signing For Chelsea?

By Luka Foley5 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Interested In Chelsea Quartet

By Owen Cummings30 minutes ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Wesley Fofana Pushing Leicester City As Chelsea Pursuit Continues

By Melissa Edwards59 minutes ago
Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Everton Turn Down £45m Bid For Anthony Gordon From Chelsea

By Owen Cummings59 minutes ago
Kante injury
News

Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Terms With Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Emerson 1
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Submit £13 Million Bid For Emerson Palmieri

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago