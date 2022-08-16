Confirmed Referee Team To Take Charge Of Leeds United V Chelsea

A controversial performance from Anthony Taylor last weekend will be put to the backs of Chelsea supporters' minds with Stuart Atwell set to lead his team from the middle.

The Blues will be regulated by their third different referee of the season and it's by a man who doesn't shy away from punishing the players around him.

Atwell booking Jorginho for a challenge on James Maddison last season. IMAGO / Focus Images

Atwell has dished out 24 yellow and red cards in his past five Premier League matches including five in his last Chelsea fixture; from when they faced Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in May, with four of the bookings going to the hosts.

However, with an added sense of leniency bestowed upon the men in black for the 2022/23 season, with the hopes of increasing the number of minutes the ball is actually in play, perhaps this won't be much of a concern at Elland Road on Sunday.

Atwell will be joined by Paul Tierney on VAR duty, who was ranked higher than the former by 90min in terms of overall refereeing ability giving him a 7/10, with a particular skill set of handling big-game matches with a strong level of consistency.

Tierney was the VAR official who advised Michael Oliver to review a potential red card and penalty against Craig Dawson in Chelsea v West Ham back in April. IMAGO / Action Plus

But, no matter who the officials are, fans will be expecting a win to bounce back from the disappointing result against Tottenham last week, even without Thomas Tuchel on the touchline.

