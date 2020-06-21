Confirmed Teams: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the Midlands ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

After 105 days of no football, Chelsea return to Premier League action and will be looking to capitalise on results elsewhere this weekend to extend their gap in the Champions League places.

Meanwhile for Villa, they have lost their last five against the Blues and will be eager to claim a result on Sunday afternoon in their bid to stave off relegation.

The last time these sides met, Frank Lampard's side clinched a narrow 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge back in December courtesy of goals from Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Here's the all-important team news from Villa Park:

----------

Aston Villa XI to face Chelsea: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, El Ghazi, David, Grealish (c)

Bench: Reina, Elmohamady, Taylor, Nakamba, Jota, Trézéguet, Vassilev, Borja, Samatta

----------

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Giroud, Willian

Bench: Caballero, James, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Barkley, Pedro, Pulisic, Abraham

----------

