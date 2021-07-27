Confirmed Teams: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea | Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea travel to the south coast to face AFC Bournemouth in their second match of pre-season on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side won their first match of pre-season against Peterborough behind closed doors, and will play in front of a travelling Blues support at the Vitality Stadium.

Here is the confirmed team news from the south coast ahead of the pre-season friendly:



AFC Bournemouth XI to face Chelsea: Travers; Kelly, Brooks, Solanke, Marcondes, Smith, Stacey, Kilkenny, Taylor, Billing, Ibsen Rossi

Bench: Dennis, Edwards, Camp, Zemura, Greenwood, Moriah-Welsh, Glover, Saydee, Surridge

Chelsea XI to face AFC Bournemouth: Arrizabalaga; Sterling, Baker, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Drinkwater, Gallagher, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham

Bench: Mendy, Bergstrom, Baba Rahman, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Broja, Zappacosta, Miazga, Chalobah, Ugbo, Clarke-Salter

