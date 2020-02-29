Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

The team news is in from the south coast ahead of Chelsea's clash with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Chelsea ended their run of four without win in the league with a massive victory against Spurs last time out. 

For Bournemouth they have struggled in their last two, losing on both occasions, but did manage to beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge earlier on this season.

Here's the all-important team news from the Vitality Stadium:

Bournemouth XI to face Chelsea: Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Ake, Smith; Cook, Lerma, Billing; Fraser, Wilson, King 

Bench: Boruc, Francis, Rico, Gosling, Stanislas, H.Wilson, Solanke

Chelsea XI to face Bournemouth: Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Tomori; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pedro, Mount; Giroud 

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Gilmour, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea's visit to Bournemouth

Frank Lampard has ruled out Christian Pulisic once again from the Chelsea side to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

ScottKennedy

Willian's future at Chelsea 'difficult' after contract demands

Willian has confirmed that his future his unclear at Chelsea with negotiations between him and the Blues at a standstill.

Matt Debono

ScottKennedy

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to miss Champions League second-leg against Chelsea

Bayern Munich will be without forward Robert Lewandowski for the next four weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the win against Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

ScottKennedy

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Matt Debono

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard: Mateo Kovacic only Chelsea player to show quality vs Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard offered a brutal assessment of his side after his young squad were beaten by Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers assessment on Jorginho & Marcos Alonso's suspensions

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard admitted it is a blow losing Jorginho and Marcos Alonso for the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard disappointed with his Chelsea side after Champions League defeat

Frank Lampard revealed his disappointment after Chelsea's hopes of progressing into the Champions League quarter-finals were all but blown.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount: Chelsea extremely confident for Bayern Munich clash

Mason Mount has revealed Chelsea are confident that they can get a result on Tuesday evening against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Matt Debono