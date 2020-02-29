Confirmed Teams: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the south coast ahead of Chelsea's clash with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Chelsea ended their run of four without win in the league with a massive victory against Spurs last time out.

For Bournemouth they have struggled in their last two, losing on both occasions, but did manage to beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge earlier on this season.

Here's the all-important team news from the Vitality Stadium:

----------

Bournemouth XI to face Chelsea: Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Ake, Smith; Cook, Lerma, Billing; Fraser, Wilson, King

Bench: Boruc, Francis, Rico, Gosling, Stanislas, H.Wilson, Solanke

----------

Chelsea XI to face Bournemouth: Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Tomori; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pedro, Mount; Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Gilmour, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

----------

