Confirmed Teams: Al Hilal vs Chelsea | Club World Cup

Chelsea face Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the Club World Cup on Wednesday afternoon.
The match takes place at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with the winner earning a place in Saturday's final.
Thomas Tuchel is not present after testing positive for Covid-19 but his assistants will take charge.
Here is the all-important team news from Abu Dhabi ahead of the cup tie:
Chelsea XI to face Al Hilal: Kepa, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku
Bench: Bettinelli, Mendy; Kante, Pulisic, Werner, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Kenedy, Sarr
Al Hilal XI to face Chelsea: Almuaiouf, Alburayk, Jang, Al Buyahi, Shahrani, Cuellar, Kanno, Salem, Periera, Marega, Ighalo
Bench: Alowais, Aljadani, Jahfali, Muteb, Saud, Hamad, Musab, Shehri, Alobaid, Michael, Carrillo
