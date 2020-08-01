Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Ben Davies

The team news is in from Wembley ahead of the FA Cup Final clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's men will be looking to add some silverware to a successful season, after securing Champions League football ahead of next season, and will see this as an opportunity to showcase their talent with a huge squad turnover expected in the summer.

Arsenal will be eager for FA Cup victory in order to qualify for the Europa League and build momentum for the next campaign under Mikel Arteta.

Here is the confirmed team news from Wembley:

----------

Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Bench: Macey, Sokratis, Torreira, Nelson, Willock, Nketiah, Kolasinac, Smith, Saka

----------

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Giroud, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Kante, Barkley, Abraham, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Tomori, Emerson

----------

