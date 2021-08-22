Confirmed Teams: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the Emirates.

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel and the Blues make the trip across the capital hoping to continue their 100 per cent start to the league season.

Here is the confirmed team news from north London ahead of the London derby:

Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Saka, Martinelli

Bench: Ramsdale, Chambers, Kolasinac, Tavares, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Nelson, Balogun, Aubameyang

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Zouma, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

