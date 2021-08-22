Confirmed Teams: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.
Thomas Tuchel and the Blues make the trip across the capital hoping to continue their 100 per cent start to the league season.
Here is the confirmed team news from north London ahead of the London derby:
Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Saka, Martinelli
Bench: Ramsdale, Chambers, Kolasinac, Tavares, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Nelson, Balogun, Aubameyang
Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku
Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Zouma, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner
