Confirmed Teams: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

The team news is in from north London ahead of Arsenal versus Chelsea in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's make the short trip across the capital on Boxing Day to face a struggling Arsenal side. 

Here's the all-important team news from the Emirates:

----------

Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Leno; Bellerín, Holding, Pablo Marí, Tierney; Saka, Elneny, Xhaka; Smith-Rowe, Lacazette, Martinelli

Bench: Runarsson, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Cedric, Pepe, Mustafi, Willock, Nketiah

----------

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy; Chilwell, Zouma, Silva, James; Kante, Mount, Kovacic; Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Jorginho, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Emerson

----------

