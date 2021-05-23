Sports Illustrated home
Confirmed Teams: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Villa Park.

The Blues must win the clash in the Midlands to qualify for the Champions League next season, with Leicester City and Liverpool in hot pursuit behind them in the table.

Dean Smith's hosts have nothing to play for but pride, but will want to sign off the season on a high with fans returning to Villa Park.

For the final time this season in the league, here is the confirmed team news from the Midlands ahead of the Premier League clash:

Aston Villa XI to face Chelsea: Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Hause, McGinn, Nakamba, Grealish, Traore, El Ghazi, Watkins

Bench: Heaton, El Mohamady, Taylor, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Davis, Wesley

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Pulisic, Mount, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Giroud

