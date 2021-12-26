Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Confirmed Teams: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Boxing Day in the Premier League at Villa Park.

Thomas Tuchel won't be joined on the touchline by Steven Gerrard after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Chelsea are yet to win on Boxing Day since 2018 and will be hoping to avoid a Christmas hangover.

Here is the all-important team news from the west Midlands ahead of the league encounter:

Aston Villa XI to face Chelsea: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Sanson, Douglas Luiz, J. Ramsey, Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Bench: Steer, Tuanzebe, Hause, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Traore, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Davis

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho (c), Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Lukaku

