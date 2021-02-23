Confirmed Teams: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea | UEFA Champions League

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Confirmed Teams: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid tonight in a huge Champions League last 16 tie in Bucharest.

The Blues will be very keen to gain an advantage going into the second leg, but will have to show dramatic improvement after their lacklustre display against Southampton in the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid are coming into the game on a back of a defeat to Levante, and similarly will need to revitalise their levels to give themselves the best chance of progressing under Diego Simeone.

1000935680

Here are the confirmed teams ahead of the huge Champions league first leg:

Atletico Madrid XI to face Chelsea: Oblak, Llorente, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Correa, Koke, Saul Niguez, Lemar, Joao Felix, Suarez

Bench: Grbic, San Roman, Kondogbia, Torreira, Lodi, Dembele, Vitolo, Camello, Garcia, Sanchez

Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Zouma, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Havertz, Emerson

Oblak cover
fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (53)
fbl-eur-c1-atletico-training
southampton-v-chelsea-premier-league (14)
chelsea-v-luton-town-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round
chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (3)
fbl-ger-bundesliga-schalke-dortmund
Hazard Real cover
