Confirmed Teams: Barnsley vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea travel to Oakwell tonight to face Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round, looking to secure their place in the quarter final stages for another consecutive season.

The Blues are rejuvenated under Thomas Tuchel and will be looking to keep their winning run going while rotating the squad for freshness ahead of a busy period.

Meanwhile Barnsley were beaten by heavily by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, and will be looking to put in a much improved display on their home turf.

Barnsley XI to face Chelsea: Collins, Brittain, Sibbick, Helik, Andersen, Styles, Mowatt, Kane, Chaplin, Adeboyejo, Woodrow

Bench: Walton, Williams, Sollbauer, Moon, Odour, Palmer, Frieser, Dike, Thompson

Chelsea XI to face Barnsley: Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi- Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Bate, Kovacic, Giroud, Anjorin

