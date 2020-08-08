Confirmed Teams: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Absolute Chelsea
The team news is in from the Allianz Arena ahead of the last-16 tie between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard will be looking to get a positive result without injury, facing an extremely uphill task to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have had a great season qualifying for the Champions League, while Bayern Munich have looked menacing under Hans-Dieter Flick, winning the Bundesliga once again and looking one of the strongest teams left in Europe.

Bayern Munich XI to face Chelsea: Neuer (c); Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Gnabry, Müller, Perišić; Lewandowski.

Bench: Ulreich, Hoffmann, Odriozola, Süle, Javi Martínez, Coutinho, Cuisance, Hernández, Tolisso, Tillman, Musiala, Arrey-Mb

Chelsea XI to face Bayern Munich: Caballero; James, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson; Kante (c), Kovacic, Barkley; Mount, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Cumming, Rudiger, Giroud, Batshuayi, Tomori, Broja, Lawrence, Maatsen, Bate, Simeu

