Confirmed Teams: Brentford vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening in the Brentford Community Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Bees in their final clash before Christmas, knowing that a victory would see them into the semi-finals of the competition.

The Blues have been below par in recent weeks, coming into the match off the back of a 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of Wednesday's encounter:

Brentford XI to face Chelsea: Fernandez, Bech, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Jensen, Janelt, Henry, Wissa, Mbuemo

Bench: Cox, Thompson, Norgaard, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Peart-Harris, Stevens

Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Kepa, Simons, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Barkley, Soonsup-Bell, Vale

Bench: Bettinelli, James, Rudiger, Hall, Jorginho, Kante, Webster, Mount, Pulisic

