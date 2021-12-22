Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Confirmed Teams: Brentford vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Author:

Chelsea face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening in the Brentford Community Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Bees in their final clash before Christmas, knowing that a victory would see them into the semi-finals of the competition.

The Blues have been below par in recent weeks, coming into the match off the back of a 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of Wednesday's encounter:

Brentford XI to face Chelsea: Fernandez, Bech, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Jensen, Janelt, Henry, Wissa, Mbuemo

Bench: Cox, Thompson, Norgaard, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Peart-Harris, Stevens

Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Kepa, Simons, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Barkley, Soonsup-Bell, Vale

Bench: Bettinelli, James, Rudiger, Hall, Jorginho, Kante, Webster, Mount, Pulisic

