Confirmed Teams: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea make the short trip across west London to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side visit Thomas Frank's Bees in a battle of the Londoners and the Thomas'.

Brentford have made a superb start to life in the top-flight, unbeaten in their last four in all competitions as well as sitting just four points behind the European champions.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the London derby:

Brentford XI to face Chelsea: Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Jansson, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney

Bench: Fernandez, Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghaddos, Ajer, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Maghoma

Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Kante, Azpilicueta, Werner, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, James, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Mount

