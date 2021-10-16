    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Confirmed Teams: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

    Author:

    Chelsea make the short trip across west London to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening. 

    Thomas Tuchel's side visit Thomas Frank's Bees in a battle of the Londoners and the Thomas'. 

    Brentford have made a superb start to life in the top-flight, unbeaten in their last four in all competitions as well as sitting just four points behind the European champions. 

    sipa_35167047

    Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the London derby:

    Brentford XI to face Chelsea: Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Jansson, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbuemo, Toney

    Bench: Fernandez, Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghaddos, Ajer, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Maghoma

    Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Kante, Azpilicueta, Werner, Lukaku

    Bench: Kepa, Alonso, James, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Mount

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35167047
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Teams: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

    57 seconds ago
    sipa_35373766
    News

    'They Have Done Really Well' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Comments on Brentford Form

    37 minutes ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    'Definitely Something That Has Been Recognised' - Andreas Christensen on Brentford's Rise to the Premier League

    53 minutes ago
    sipa_34759533 (3)
    News

    Report: Edouard Mendy 'Even More Settled' at Chelsea After Family's Latest Decision

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35236800
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Pre-Match Chelsea Decision Ahead of Brentford Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35114621
    News

    Armando Broja Told He's Not Ready to Play 90 Minutes for Southampton

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35574333
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Wants to Manage Chelsea for Next Five Years

    3 hours ago
    sipa_34758117
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Anthony Taylor Joke Ahead of Brentford vs Chelsea

    3 hours ago