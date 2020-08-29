SI.com
Confirmed Teams: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Pre-Season

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in their first outing of pre-season ahead of the new season next month. 

Frank Lampard's side travel to the south coast to face the Seagulls, who they will also face in their opening Premier League match on September 14.

Here is the all-important team news from the south coast ahead of Brighton versus Chelsea:

----------

Brighton XI to face Chelsea: Ryan, Veltman, White, Webster, Dunk (C), March, Bissouma, Alzate, Lallana, Maupay, Trossard

Bench: Walton (GK), Sanchez (GK), Bernardo, Duffy, Burn, Stephens, Lamptey, Gross, Molumby, Connolly, Mac Allister, Jahanbakhsh, Gyokeres, Sanders

----------

Chelsea XI to face Brighton: Kepa, James, Clarke-Salter, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi 

Bench: Caballero, Baxter, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Ampadu, Maatsen, Castillo, Gallagher, Baker, McCormick, Peart-Harris, Lawrence, Vale, Giroud

----------

