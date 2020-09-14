Confirmed Teams: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in ahead of the Premier League clash between Frank Lampard's new look Chelsea side and Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

The Blues have had a superb summer transfer window, and will be looking to start off with a victory to build momentum with the prospect of an exciting campaign ahead.

Brighton have also recruited efficiently, and will be looking to cause a shock against their west London opponents and start well in a potential relegation dogfight this season.

Here is the confirmed team news from the south Coast:

Brighton XI to face Chelsea: Ryan, White, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey, Lallana, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Maupay, Trossard

Bench: Stephens, Veltman, Gross, Steele, Connolly, Burn, Jahanbakhsh

Chelsea XI to face Brighton: Kepa; James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho; Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz; Werner

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Abraham

