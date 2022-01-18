Skip to main content
Confirmed Teams: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night at the Amex Stadium.

The two sides only faced each other at the end of last month which saw Danny Welbeck bag a late goal to clinch a 1-1 draw for the Seagulls.

Chelsea's title hopes were heavily dashed at the weekend following defeat to Manchester City.

Here is the all-important confirmed team news from the south coast:

Brighton & Hove Albion XI to face Chelsea: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster (c), Burn, Cucurella, Gross, Moder, Mac Allister, Welbeck, Alzate

Bench: Scherpen, McGill, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson, Caicedo, March, Trossard, Maupay

Chelsea XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion: Kepa, Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Hall, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

