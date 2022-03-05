Confirmed Teams: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley as they return to Premier League action on Saturday afteroon.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match off the back of a 3-2 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup.

Here is the all-important team news from Burnley ahead of the match.

Chelsea XI to face Burnley: XI to face Burnley: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Saul; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Kenedy, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Burnley XI to face Chelsea: Pope; Robets, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Lennon; Rodriguez, Weghorst

Bench: Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Cornet, Barnes, Richardson

