Confirmed Teams: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Turf Moor ahead of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to end a run of two straight draws in the league, Southampton and Manchester United, following a 4-0 win in the Champions League against Krasnodar in midweek.

For Burnley, they will be looking for their first win of the season as they have only picked up just one point from their first five league fixtures.

Here's the all-important team news from Lancashire:

----------

Burnley XI to face Chelsea: Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Westwood, Brownhill, Stephens, McNeil, Wood, Barnes

Bench: Peacock-Farrelll, Rodriguez, Dunne, Thompson, Richardson, Brady, Vydra

----------

Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Mendy; Chilwell, Silva, Zouma, James; Kante, Mount, Havertz; Werner, Abraham, Ziyech

Bench: Ziger, Caballero, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

----------

