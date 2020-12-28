Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Blues play again just two days on from their abysmal 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in their previous outing and need a much improved display to get back on track.

Aston Villa are playing well under Dean Smith and have lost just one of their last five so will come into the match in west London with a great deal of confidence.

(Photo by Adrian Dennis - Pool/Getty Images)

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Thiago Silva, Tomori, Emerson, Kovacic, Gilmour, Havertz, Abraham, Werner

----------

Aston Villa XI to face Chelsea: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett; Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Traoré, Grealish, El Ghazi; Watkins

Bench: Heaton, El Mohamady, Guilbert, Engels, Taylor, Nakamba, Hourihane, Ramsey, Davis

----------

