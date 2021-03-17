Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid | Champions League
Chelsea welcome Atletico Madrid to Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the last-16 phase of the Champions League.
The Blues need to hold firm after gaining an advantage over their opponents with a 1-0 victory in the reverse leg and will be confident of progressing on home turf.
Meanwhile Atletico remain top of La Liga and will no doubt come prepared with a more attacking game plan to try and turn the tie on it's head in west London.
Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the bumper clash:
Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, James; Werner, Havertz, Ziyech
Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Gilmour, Emerson, Anjorin
Atletico Madrid XI to face Chelsea: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saúl, Carrasco; Luis Suárez, João Félix
Bench: Grbic, San Roman, Kondogbia, Torreria, Correa, Lemar, Herrera, Felipe, Dembele, Vitolo, Hermoso, Vrsaljko
