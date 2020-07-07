Confirmed Teams: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Selhurst Park, ahead of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard will be keen to continue Chelsea's charge for Champions League football with a victory, after beating London rivals Watford in the previous outing.

The Blues have been largely superb since the restart of action, winning four of their last five matches, while Crystal Palace have slumped in form losing three consecutive matches since their last win in June.

Here is the confirmed team news from south London:

----------

Crystal Palace XI to face Chelsea: Guaita, Ward, van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke

Bench: Hennessey, Meyer, Townsend, Sakho, McCarthy, Woods, Mitchell, Pierrick, Riedewald

----------

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Gilmour, Mount, Barkley; Pulisic, Giroud, Willian

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Abraham

----------

