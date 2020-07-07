Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Ben Davies

The team news is in from Selhurst Park, ahead of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard will be keen to continue Chelsea's charge for Champions League football with a victory, after beating London rivals Watford in the previous outing.

The Blues have been largely superb since the restart of action, winning four of their last five matches, while Crystal Palace have slumped in form losing three consecutive matches since their last win in June.

Here is the confirmed team news from south London:

Crystal Palace XI to face Chelsea: Guaita, Ward, van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke

Bench: Hennessey, Meyer, Townsend, Sakho, McCarthy, Woods, Mitchell, Pierrick, Riedewald

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Gilmour, Mount, Barkley; Pulisic, Giroud, Willian

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Abraham

Match Coverage

How to Watch/Live Stream Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel across London to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday 7th July and it will be refereed by David Coote at Selhurst Park.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists 'there is more to come' from Christian Pulisic amid Eden Hazard comparisons

Frank Lampard has praised the impact of Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic and believes that he has the potential to match the achievements of Eden Hazard in west London.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard remains coy on Jorginho return despite N'Golo Kante injury

Frank Lampard refused to comment on whether Jorginho will feature against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, despite the absence of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante in midfield due to injury.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Ben Davies

Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to south London on Tuesday to face Crystal Palace with the Blues looking to maintain momentum in the race for Champions League football next season.

Ben Davies

Kante, Kovacic and Tomori to miss Chelsea's trip to Crystal Palace

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League visit to Selhurst Park when they face Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Virgil van Dijk reveals why he snubbed Chelsea for £75M move to Liverpool in January 2018

Virgil van Dijk completed his move to Liverpool back in January 2018 from Southampton, and snubbed Chelsea and Manchester City in the process ahead of his switch to Merseyside.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger wants Chelsea to sign 'talented' Kai Havertz this summer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed his desire for fellow German international Kai Havertz to make the switch to West London, and believes he would be an excellent fit to Frank Lampard's side.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard provides update on Jorginho's future at Chelsea

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea midfielder Jorginho remains in his plans despite the midfielder falling out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono