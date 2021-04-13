Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs FC Porto | Champions League
Chelsea travel to Seville to take on Porto in the second leg of the Champions League quarter final at the Estadio Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday night.
The Blues defeated the Portuguese side 2-0 in the reverse fixture, and will know that they must remain focussed to get over the line and secure their first Champions League semi-final in seven years.
Meanwhile Porto were certainly not disgraced in the first leg, and will come into it confident of overturning the two goal deficit to cause a real shock.
Here are the confirmed teams from Spain ahead of the second leg:
Chelsea XI to face FC Porto: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic
Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Werner
FC Porto XI to face Chelsea: Marchesín; Manafá, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio, Grujic; Corona, Marega
Bench: Ramos, Leite, Loum, Luis Diaz, Taremi, Baro, Martinez, Evanilson, Nanu, Sarr, Vieira, Conceicao
