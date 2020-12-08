NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Krasnodar | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Krasnodar to Stamford Bridge in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues will be looking to hand minutes to several fringe players in the clash, and continue the winning momentum ahead of a busy Christmas schedule.

Meanwhile Krasnodar secured their Europa League spot in the group after victory over Rennes and also have little to play for.

Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the final group stage clash:

Chelsea XI to face Krasnodar: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson; Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic; Havertz, Abraham, Anjorin

Bench: Ziger, Caballero, Alonso, Kante, Pulisic, Giroud, Zouma, Werner, Tomori, Mount, Chilwell, James

Krasnodar XI: Gorodov, Martynovich, Ramirez, Cabella, Wanderson, Olsson, Claesson, Smolnikov, Kaio, Berg, Vilhena

Bench: Sinitsin, Sorokin, Chernov, Markov, Utkin, Chernikov, Kambolov, Suleymanov, Petrov

