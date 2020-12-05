Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

Chelsea take on Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Blues will want all three points to maintain momentum in the Premier League and leap to the top of the table before Spurs and Liverpool play later in the weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are enjoying life in the top flight so far, and could pose a real threat in west London on Saturday night.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Here are the confirmed teams from west London ahead of the Premier League clash:

----------

Team News:

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Havertz; Ziyech, Giroud, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger. Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Abraham

Leeds United XI to face Chelsea: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Raphinha, Harrisom, Bamford

Bench: Casilla, Llorente, Struijk, Costa, Poveda, Roberts, Rodrigo

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube