Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea face a trip to Wembley to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final this evening looking to secure their first piece of silverware under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues will need a much improved performance after their defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, but can now call on a fully fit squad on their quest for domestic cup glory.

Leicester are going into the final on a high after defeating Manchester United at Old Trafford, and will be looking to secure their first ever FA Cup trophy. 

1002474985

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Mendy, Chilwell, Gilmour, Giroud, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Emerson, Pulisic, Zouma

Leicester City XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Fofana, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy

Bench: Ward, Morgan, Amartey, Ricardo, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Maddison, Albrighton

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002164387
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Leicester City in FA Cup Final

1001465879
Opinions

'Kai & Pulisic Off the Bench' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

1001629034 (2)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_32971213 (1)
News

Chilwell: Not a Game That I Want to Win More Than Leicester Final

sipa_32834899 (2)
News

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Eyeing FA Cup Final Redemption vs Leicester City

sipa_33273684 (2)
News

'A Huge Step' - What FA Cup Glory Could Mean to Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea

1002563426
News

What James, Mendy & Rudiger Have Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

E1YRtGBXIAsG1fY
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Have Wife at Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City