Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face a trip to Wembley to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final this evening looking to secure their first piece of silverware under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues will need a much improved performance after their defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, but can now call on a fully fit squad on their quest for domestic cup glory.

Leicester are going into the final on a high after defeating Manchester United at Old Trafford, and will be looking to secure their first ever FA Cup trophy.

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Mendy, Chilwell, Gilmour, Giroud, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Emerson, Pulisic, Zouma

Leicester City XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Fofana, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy

Bench: Ward, Morgan, Amartey, Ricardo, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Maddison, Albrighton

