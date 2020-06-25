Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Matt Debono

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Both Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola will be looking to claim their third win in a row in the league at Stamford Bridge as fourth and second come together.

A win for Chelsea would see them close the gap to Leicester in third to just one point, and also if they avoid defeat Liverpool will be crowned as 2019/20 Premier League winners. 

The last time these sides met, Frank Lampard's side narrowly lost 2-1 victory at the Etihad back in November after Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez cancelled out N'Golo Kante's opener.

Here's the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Kante, Barkley, Mount; Willian, Pulisic, Giroud. 

Bench: Caballero, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Abraham. 

----------

Manchester City XI to face Chelsea: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling. 

Bench: Carson, Otamendi, Harwood-Bellis, Zinchenko, Doyle, Silva, Palmer, Sane, Gabriel Jesus.

----------

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they host Manchester City on Thursday night in their first home game since the season restarted following the three month suspension.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic tells Chelsea fans to get excited about Timo Werner's arrival

Christian Pulisic says Chelsea supporters should be excited at the prospect of Timo Werner joining the club this summer.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek grateful to be playing for Chelsea after 13 months on sidelines

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek admitted although he 'felt a yard off' the pace against Aston Villa, he is 'grateful' to be back on the pitch playing again.

Matt Debono

Manchester City team news ahead of trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received an injury boost ahead of their meeting with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola will be without Sergio Aguero for their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea in talks with Willian over new contract beyond the summer, confirms Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that they are in talks with Willian regarding a fresh contract at the club.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea versus Manchester City on Thursday 25th June will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pleased to extend Willian and Pedro's contracts until end of season

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Chelsea confirmed that they had agreed to extend Willian and Pedro’s contracts at the club until the end of the season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea haven’t tabled bid for Kai Havertz

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists they have not made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Matt Debono