Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Both Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola will be looking to claim their third win in a row in the league at Stamford Bridge as fourth and second come together.

A win for Chelsea would see them close the gap to Leicester in third to just one point, and also if they avoid defeat Liverpool will be crowned as 2019/20 Premier League winners.

The last time these sides met, Frank Lampard's side narrowly lost 2-1 victory at the Etihad back in November after Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez cancelled out N'Golo Kante's opener.

Here's the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Kante, Barkley, Mount; Willian, Pulisic, Giroud.

Bench: Caballero, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Abraham.

----------

Manchester City XI to face Chelsea: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling.

Bench: Carson, Otamendi, Harwood-Bellis, Zinchenko, Doyle, Silva, Palmer, Sane, Gabriel Jesus.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube