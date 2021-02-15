Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge looking to secure another vital three points under Thomas Tuchel.

A victory would see the Blues move into the top four, and show a remarkable turnaround under Thomas Tuchel since he took charge in January.

Meanwhile Newcastle would know shock victory would help them extend their gap to the drop zone, with Fulham in close proximity behind.

Here are the confirmed teams from west London ahead of tonight's clash:

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Mendy, Zouma, James, Chilwell, Emerson, Kante, Pulisic, Ziyech, Giroud

Newcastle United XI to face Chelsea: Darlow; Krafth, Clark, Lascelles, Lewis; Hayden, Willock, Shelvey, Almirón; Gayle, Saint-Maximin

Bench: Carroll, Murphy, Dubravka, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Fraser, Longstaff, Longstaff

