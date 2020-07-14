Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League
The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea versus Norwich City in the Premier League.
Frank Lampard's side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-0 loss at the weekend to Sheffield United, while the Canaries have nothing to play for after their relegation back to the Championship was confirmed.
Here's the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge:
Chelsea XI to face Norwich City: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic
Bench: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, James, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Abraham
Norwich City XI to face Chelsea: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, Hernandez, McLean, Rupp, Cantwell, Drmic
Bench: Vrancic, Emi, Stiepermann, Trybull, Pukki, McGovern, Idah, Thomas, Martin
