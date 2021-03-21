NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Sheffield United in the quarter final stage of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have progressed into the quarter finals of the Champions League during midweek, and will now look to book their place at Wembley in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile Sheffield United are struggling domestically and may look for cup glory to boost their confidence after the departure of Chris Wilder.

Here are the confirmed teams ahead of Sunday's FA Cup clash:

Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Kepa; Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Gilmour, Emerson; Mount (c), Pulisic, Giroud.

Bench: Caballero, Azpilicueta, James, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner.

Sheffield United XI to face Chelsea: Ramsdale, Baldock, Jagielka, Stevens, Osborn, Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, McGoldrick, McBurnie

Bench: Foderingham, Lowe, Gordon, Burke, Brewster, Brunt, Mousset, Bryan, Ndiaye

