Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.

The Blues need to end on a high before the international break and continue their impressive ten match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Chris Wilder's Blades are struggling and need a win to reverse their recent slumps, that have led to their fall to the relegation zone.

Here are the confirmed teams from west London:

Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Kovacic; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Sheffield United XI to face Chelsea: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Stevens; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Lowe; McGoldrick, Brewster

Bench: Verrips, McBurnie, Sharp, Burke, Jagielka, Robinson, Osborn

