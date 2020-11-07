SI.com
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening.

The Blues need to end on a high before the international break and continue their impressive ten match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Chris Wilder's Blades are struggling and need a win to reverse their recent slumps, that have led to their fall to the relegation zone.

Here are the confirmed teams from west London:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Kovacic; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

----------

Sheffield United XI to face Chelsea: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Stevens; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Lowe; McGoldrick, Brewster

Bench: Verrips, McBurnie, Sharp, Burke, Jagielka, Robinson, Osborn

----------

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to win their fourth consecutive game in all competitions when they face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz breaks silence after testing positive for coronavirus

Kai Havertz has spoken for the first time since he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Matt Debono

I wanted to become a Chelsea legend, admits Willian after leaving club on free transfer

Willian says it was difficult leaving Chelsea this summer after he joined London rivals Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Fikayo Tomori still has a future at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists defender Fikayo Tomori still has a future at the club after he turned down a move away from the club in the summer.

Matt Debono

Who will take take Chelsea's penalties against Sheffield United - Timo Werner or Jorginho?

Frank Lampard has a decision to make ahead of Chelsea's match against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed that former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has tested positive for coronavirus.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday 7 November and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Comment: Can Chelsea’s new defensive signings propel Frank Lampard’s men to a title challenge this season?

Wednesday night's 3-0 win versus Rennes at Stamford Bridge marked the first time Chelsea have kept five consecutive clean sheets since October 2010.

Reuben Rosso

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea host Sheffield United on Saturday evening in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to continue their unbeaten run and pick up another three points.

Ben Davies