Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Matt Debono

The teams news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side will be eager to beat Spurs with a place in the top-four up for grabs for the winner. 

Chelsea are without a win in four in the league, contrary to Tottenham who are unbeaten in four. 

Here's the all-important team news from west London:

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Barkley, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Willian, Gilmour, Loftus-Cheek, Abraham 

Tottenham XI to face Chelsea: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Lucas

Bench: Gazzaniga, Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Alli, Aurier, Fernandes

Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, live on BT Sport.

Who will end the weekend in the top-four - Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur? Let us know your thoughts.

Christian Pulisic: No date yet given on Chelsea return

Frank Lampard has remained coy on when Christian Pulisic will return to the Chelsea side from injury.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard unsure on what reception Jose Mourinho will get by Chelsea fans

Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge once again in the opposing dugout, but Frank Lampard is unsure how Chelsea fans will respond to their former manager.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists no tensions with Chelsea over Kepa Arrizabalaga's omission

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says there have been no issues with the club following his decision to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante for three weeks

Chelsea will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante for the next three weeks, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea squad to face Spurs

Chelsea have been provided with a welcome injury boost after Frank Lampard confirmed Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be in the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard yet to decide whether Tammy Abraham will start against Tottenham

Tammy Abraham will be in the Chelsea squad to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clash, but a decision to whether he will lead the line from the start has yet to be made.

Matt Debono

Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard provides latest update ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of the Blues' Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 22nd February will be refereed by Michael Oliver at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea await Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, which will see the winner end the weekend in the Champions League spots.

Matt Debono