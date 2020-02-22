Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

The teams news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side will be eager to beat Spurs with a place in the top-four up for grabs for the winner.

Chelsea are without a win in four in the league, contrary to Tottenham who are unbeaten in four.

Here's the all-important team news from west London:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Barkley, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Willian, Gilmour, Loftus-Cheek, Abraham

----------

Tottenham XI to face Chelsea: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Lucas

Bench: Gazzaniga, Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Alli, Aurier, Fernandes

----------

Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, live on BT Sport.

Who will end the weekend in the top-four - Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur? Let us know your thoughts.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube