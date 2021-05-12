Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

A win for Thomas Tuchel's side will lift them back into third place ahead of Leicester City, putting them on the verge of sealing a top four finish.

Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the Premier League clash:



Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Gilmour, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Mendy, Alonso, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Livramento, Anjorin, Werner, Ziyech, Giroud

Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Marí, Tierney, Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Saka, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang

Bench: Ceballos, Lacazette, Chambers, Willian, Martinelli Silva, Alves Soares, Bellerín, Pépé, Ryan

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube