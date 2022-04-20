Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side need seven points from their final eight games to clinch a spot in the Champions League places.

Romelu Lukaku and Reece James helped Chelsea to a 2-0 win over the Gunners away from home back in August and the Blues will be keen to complete the league double over their London counterparts.

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy; James, Christensen, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech

Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Ramsdale, Holding, Gabriel, White, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Nketiah, Smith Rowe

Bench: Leno, Soares, Swanson, Sambi Lokonga, Azeez, Hutchinson, Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette

