Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League
Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's side need seven points from their final eight games to clinch a spot in the Champions League places.
Romelu Lukaku and Reece James helped Chelsea to a 2-0 win over the Gunners away from home back in August and the Blues will be keen to complete the league double over their London counterparts.
Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the encounter:
Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy; James, Christensen, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner
Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech
Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Ramsdale, Holding, Gabriel, White, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Nketiah, Smith Rowe
Bench: Leno, Soares, Swanson, Sambi Lokonga, Azeez, Hutchinson, Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette
