Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side need seven points from their final eight games to clinch a spot in the Champions League places. 

Romelu Lukaku and Reece James helped Chelsea to a 2-0 win over the Gunners away from home back in August and the Blues will be keen to complete the league double over their London counterparts.

imago1006146180h (1)

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy; James, Christensen, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech

Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Ramsdale, Holding, Gabriel, White, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Nketiah, Smith Rowe

Bench: Leno, Soares, Swanson, Sambi Lokonga, Azeez, Hutchinson, Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette

