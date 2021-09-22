September 22, 2021
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

The team news is in from west London.
Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already faced Villa this season and came out on top following a Romelu Lukaku brace and Mateo Kovacic. 

Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the clash.

Malang Sarr makes his Chelsea debut whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes into the line-up for his first start of the season.

Ben Chilwell also makes his first start of the season, replacing Marcos Alonso.

Timo Werner will be the sole striker with Hakim Ziyech and Loftus-Cheek playing in behind whilst Saul Niguez will partner captain N'Golo Kante in midfield

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Kante (c), Saul, Chilwell; Ziyech, Werner, Loftus-Cheek

Bench: Bettinelli, Mbuyamba, Thiago Silva, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Lukaku

Aston Villa XI to face Chelsea: Steer, Cash, Tuanzebe, Hause, A. Young, Sanson, Nakamba, Traore, Buendia, El Ghazi, Archer

Bench: Sinisalo, Konsa, Bogarde, Carney, A. Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace, Caleb

