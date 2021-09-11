Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel and the Blues are hoping to come out on top and extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the clash.

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz,

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Werner

Aston Villa XI to face Chelsea: Steer, Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Cash, Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Targett, Watkins, Ings

Bench: Sinisalo, Hause, Young, Nakamba, Sanson, El Ghazi, Bailey, Traore, Archer

