Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Barnsley | Carabao Cup

Matt Debono

The team news is in from west London ahead of the Carabao Cup third round tie between Chelsea and Barnsley. 

The winners of the cup clash will face either Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round next week away from home.

Here's the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge.

----------

Chelsea XI to face Barnsley: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Silva, Emerson, Barkley, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Baxter, Zouma, Chilwell, James, Jorginho, Giroud, Werner 

----------

Barnsley XI to face Chelsea: Collins, Ludewig, Sollbauer, Halme, J. Williams, Styles, Ritzmaier, Mowatt, Woodrow, Frieser, Schmidt

Bench: Walton, Odour, Moon, Simoes, Chaplin, Adeboyejo, Thomas

----------

