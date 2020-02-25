Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League
Matt Debono
The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.
It's the first-leg of the knockout stages after Chelsea finished second their group, whilst Bayern topped their group with a 100% win record.
Frank Lampard has named his side which have been dubbed the underdogs, and has made no changes to the side that beat Spurs.
Here's the all-important team news from west London:
Chelsea XI to face Bayern Munich: Caballero, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Jotginho, Kovacic, James; Mount, Barkley, Giroud
Bench: Arrizabalaga, Abraham, Willian, Pedro, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour
Bayern Munich XI to face Chelsea: Neuer, Pavard, Thiago, Lewandowski, Boateng, Davies, Gnabry, Müller, Alaba, Coman, Kimmich
Bench: Ulreich, Odriozola, Coutinho, Goretzka, Hernandez, Tolisso, Zirkzee
Who do you think will take an advantage into the second-leg at the Allianz Arena next month? Let us know your thoughts down below!
