Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

It's the first-leg of the knockout stages after Chelsea finished second their group, whilst Bayern topped their group with a 100% win record.

Frank Lampard has named his side which have been dubbed the underdogs, and has made no changes to the side that beat Spurs.

Here's the all-important team news from west London:

Chelsea XI to face Bayern Munich: Caballero, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Jotginho, Kovacic, James; Mount, Barkley, Giroud

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Abraham, Willian, Pedro, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour

Bayern Munich XI to face Chelsea: Neuer, Pavard, Thiago, Lewandowski, Boateng, Davies, Gnabry, Müller, Alaba, Coman, Kimmich

Bench: Ulreich, Odriozola, Coutinho, Goretzka, Hernandez, Tolisso, Zirkzee

