Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Brentford | Premier League

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side host the Bees at Stamford Bridge in the first game back from the international break.

Chelsea will fancy their chances against Thomas Frank's side, who they have also beaten twice already this season, as the visitors have won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the derby:

Chelsea XI to face Brentford: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, James, Christensen, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Lukaku

Brentford XI to face Chelsea: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Eriksen, Roerselv, Mbeumo, Toney

Bench: Fernandez, Canos, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Zanka, Fosu, Baptiste, Bech

