Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Premier League clash:

Chelsea XI to face Brighton: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Mount, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Mendy, Chilwell, Emerson, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Werner

Brighton XI to face Chelsea: Sánchez, White, Dunk(c), Webster, Veltman, Groß, Bissouma, Burn, Mac Allister, Welbeck, Trossard

Bench: Izquierdo, Lallana, Pröpper, Alzate, Jahanbakhsh, Maupay, Zeqiri, Steele, Moder

