Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Brighton | Premier League

Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge in the last game of the year.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to finish 2021 on a high as they have the chance to go above Liverpool and finish the year in second place in the Premier League.

There are several changes to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here is the all-important team news from London ahead of the league encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Brighton: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Kante, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Ziyech

Brighton XI to face Chelsea: Sanchez, Veltman, Lamptey, Burn, Cucurella, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Mac Allister, March, Maupay

Bench: Steele, Webster, Mwepu, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Duffy, Richards, Ferguson

