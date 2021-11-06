Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's high-flying Blues welcome the Clarets to the capital as they look to continue their winning run in the league.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Here is the confirmed team news from west London:

Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Barkley, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Burnley XI to face Chelsea: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Cornet

Bench: Hennessey, Collins, Roberts, Pieters, Cork, Long, Vydra, Barnes, Rodriguez

